Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood passes away
Masood died in a Roorkee nursing home, where he had been admitted recently fr the management of some post-COVID-19 complications, said the former Union minister’s nephew Imran Masood. Imran Masood, a former MLA, told PTI that his uncle Rasheed Masood had tested positive for the coronavirus infection some time back and had undergone treatment at a Delhi hospital.PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:10 IST
Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood died on Monday. He was 73. Masood died in a Roorkee nursing home, where he had been admitted recently fr the management of some post-COVID-19 complications, said the former Union minister's nephew Imran Masood.
Imran Masood, a former MLA, told PTI that his uncle Rasheed Masood had tested positive for the coronavirus infection some time back and had undergone treatment at a Delhi hospital. He had recovered from the infection there and had returned to Saharanpur, said Imran.
His condition, however, deteriorated again a few days ago and he was admitted to a nursing home in Roorkee where he died on Monday morning, said Imran. Masood had been a five-time member of the Lok Sabha from Saharanpur. He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha for a few terms.
Masood had won the 1989 Lok Sabha election as a Janata Dal candidate and was the Union Minister of State for Health in the then government.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rasheed Masood
- Lok Sabha
- the Rajya Sabha
- Roorkee
- Janata Dal
- the Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Two Congress, one CPI-M MP give adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha
"Constructive destruction" of Hindu temples on in AP, alleges YSRC rebel MP in Lok Sabha
'Constructive destruction' of Hindu temples on in AP, alleges YSRC rebel MP in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha passes bill to reduce salary, allowances of MPs, Ministers by 30 pc
Lok Sabha passes bill to amend Factoring Regulation Act