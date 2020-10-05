Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood passes away

Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood died on Monday. He was 73. Masood died in a Roorkee nursing home, where he had been admitted recently fr the management of some post-COVID-19 complications, said the former Union minister's nephew Imran Masood.

Imran Masood, a former MLA, told PTI that his uncle Rasheed Masood had tested positive for the coronavirus infection some time back and had undergone treatment at a Delhi hospital. He had recovered from the infection there and had returned to Saharanpur, said Imran.

His condition, however, deteriorated again a few days ago and he was admitted to a nursing home in Roorkee where he died on Monday morning, said Imran. Masood had been a five-time member of the Lok Sabha from Saharanpur. He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha for a few terms.

Masood had won the 1989 Lok Sabha election as a Janata Dal candidate and was the Union Minister of State for Health in the then government.