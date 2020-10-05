French new COVID-19 cases slow down, but death toll accelerates

French health authorities on Monday reported 5,084 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down from Saturday's record of 16,972 and Sunday's 12,565.

The Monday figure always tend to dip as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 69 to 32,299, versus 32 on Sunday. The cumulative number of cases now totals 624,274.