Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: UAE surpasses 100,000 coronavirus infections; COVID-19 cases surge in U.S. Midwest and Northeast and more

China in talks with WHO over assessing its COVID-19 vaccines for global use China is in talks to have its locally-produced COVID-19 vaccines assessed by the World Health Organization, as a step toward making them available for international use, a WHO official said on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 18:28 IST
Health News Roundup: UAE surpasses 100,000 coronavirus infections; COVID-19 cases surge in U.S. Midwest and Northeast and more
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UAE surpasses 100,000 coronavirus infections

The United Arab Emirates, with a population of around 9.9 million people, surpassed 100,000 recorded cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday. The UAE, whose tally stands at 100,794 infections and 421 deaths, has seen the number of daily new cases surge over the past two months from 164 on Aug. 3 to a new high of 1,231 cases on Saturday.

China in talks with WHO over assessing its COVID-19 vaccines for global use

China is in talks to have its locally-produced COVID-19 vaccines assessed by the World Health Organization, as a step toward making them available for international use, a WHO official said on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of essential workers and other groups considered at high risk in China have been given locally-developed vaccines even as clinical trials had not been fully completed, raising safety concerns among experts.

COVID-19 cases surge in U.S. Midwest and Northeast

After crushing their COVID-19 outbreaks in the spring and keeping them in check all summer, states in the U.S. Northeast are now seeing infections accelerate, with New York reporting nearly 10,000 new cases last week. Compared with the previous seven days, new cases in New York rose 102% in the week ended Oct. 4, while new cases in Connecticut rose 61% to 1,710 and new cases in New Jersey rose 23% to 4,650, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports. (Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for a Reuters graphic with state-by-state details)

Britain's Johnson says he was too fat when fighting COVID

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was too fat when he became gravely ill with COVID-19 and that he has since lost 26 pounds (11.79 kg). "I have to admit the reason I had such a nasty experience with the disease is that although I was superficially in the peak of health when I caught it, I had a very common underlying condition - my friends I was too fat," he said in an online speech to his party conference.

EU reviewing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in real-time

The European health regulator is reviewing a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in real time, days after launching a similar assessment process for AstraZeneca's vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday its human medicines committee was evaluating the first batch of data on the vaccine, and would continue to do so until enough data is available for a final decision. (https://bit.ly/34mAHiI)

CDC revises guidance, says COVID-19 can spread through virus lingering in air

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said COVID-19 can spread through virus lingering in the air, sometimes for hours, acknowledging concerns widely voiced by public health experts about airborne transmission of the virus. The CDC guidance comes weeks after the agency published – and then took down – a similar warning, sparking debate over how the virus spreads.

GSK to widen COVID-19 antibody treatment trial after safety clearance

GlaxoSmithKline and partner Vir Biotechnology will expand their trial of an experimental antibody to treat COVID-19 after initial use by a group of volunteers did not raise any safety concerns. The two partners in August started testing the antibody on early-stage COVID-19 patients, hoping to keep symptoms from progressing.

Britain rations remdesivir as COVID-19 hospitalisations rise

Britain has rationed its supplies of the antiviral drug remdesivir and is prioritising COVID-19 patients who need it most in the face of rising demand, Britain's health ministry said on Tuesday, with further supplies expected this month. Gilead Sciences' remdesivir has been shown to shorten hospital recovery time in severe cases of COVID-19, although it has not been shown to reduce mortality.

Exclusive: Moderna vaccine trial contractors fail to enroll enough minorities, prompting slowdown

Private contractors hired by Moderna Inc to recruit volunteers for its coronavirus vaccine trial failed to enroll enough Black, Latino and Native American participants to determine how well the vaccine works in these populations, company executives and vaccine researchers told Reuters. To make up for the shortfall, Moderna slowed enrollment of its late-stage trial and instructed research centers to focus on increasing participation among minority volunteers, the company said. The effort is being bolstered by academic researchers who have longstanding relationships with organizations in Black and other minority communities.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Trump faces backlash for removing mask

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Encounter underway between militants, security forces in Shopian

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a search operation at Sugan village in Zainapora area following information about the p...

Global airline industry will burn through USD 77 billion cash in second half of 2020: IATA

The global airline industry will burn through USD 77 billion in cash during the second half of 2020 despite the resumption of flight services amid the coronavirus pandemic, said airlines body IATA on Tuesday. The slow recovery in air travel...

Attacks on flag-bearers of democracy will not be tolerated: J&K LG

In a stern warning to terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said any attack on flag-bearers of democracy would not be tolerated. Sinha made the remarks as he visited the family of Block Development Council BDC Cha...

Britain seen as a defender of international law, says Raab

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday no other country sees Britain as anything other than a defender of international law when asked whether passing the Internal Market Bill had hurt the countrys reputation.The British gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020