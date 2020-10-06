Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northern Ireland can slow COVID-19 even without lockdown in Ireland - health chief

"I think that it's possible that decisions made by the Northern Ireland executive would continue to be effective even if somewhat different decisions were made in the Republic of Ireland," Chief Scientific Officer Ian Young told reporters. Northern Ireland reported 669 new cases on Tuesday, pushing up the number of cases over the last seven days per 100,000 people to 212.8 from 96 a week ago, higher than the rate in most European countries.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:08 IST
Northern Ireland can slow COVID-19 even without lockdown in Ireland - health chief

Northern Ireland can slow a rapidly increasing spread of COVID-19 even if it takes a different approach from that across the border in Ireland, the region's chief scientific officer said on Tuesday.

Ireland's government rejected a call by its health chiefs on Monday to deploy a "circuit breaker" - a short, intensive national lockdown - and instead tightened COVID-19 restrictions across the country. Northern Ireland's devolved government is discussing the possibility of using a circuit breaker to get a much faster rise in infections under control in the British-run region.

But Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, joint head of the power-sharing government, said on Sunday a circuit breaker would only work if it was put in place across the entire island of Ireland. "I think that it's possible that decisions made by the Northern Ireland executive would continue to be effective even if somewhat different decisions were made in the Republic of Ireland," Chief Scientific Officer Ian Young told reporters.

Northern Ireland reported 669 new cases on Tuesday, pushing up the number of cases over the last seven days per 100,000 people to 212.8 from 96 a week ago, higher than the rate in most European countries. Ireland's 14-day cumulative case total has risen to 110 and the most impacted areas in both jurisdictions are along the 500-km land border.

Northern Ireland extended restrictions, that it had imposed in some areas earlier this month, across the whole region two weeks ago, ordering households to mix with only one other household indoors. O'Neill said on Tuesday all options needed to be on the table regarding further restrictions. Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride said there was limited evidence so far that the wider restrictions were slowing transmission.

"The virus is increasing at an exponential rate so the critical thing now is that we see a slowing of the rate of increase in the next week or so," McBride said. (Writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Two more White House staffers test positive for COVID-19 -reports

Another two White House staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports on Tuesday, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House after being hospitalized with the highly contagious disease.One...

Darbar Move: Civil secretariat to close in Srinagar on Oct 30

The civil secretariat, which is the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir government, will close here on October 30 and reopen in winter capital Jammu on November 9 as part of the biannual Darbar Move, a practice started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in ...

Bowlers will give CSK tough time: KKR batsman Tripathi

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi feels that his sides bowlers have a measure of the pitch here and they can make life difficult for Chennai Super Kings batsmen in their IPL match on Wednesday. The Pat Cummins-led KKR attack was ...

Surya steers Mumbai Indians to 193/4

Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls to fire Mumbai Indians to an imposing 193 for four against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL contest here on Tuesday. Mumbai suffered a mini middle-order collapse after a good start but late-hit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020