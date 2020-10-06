Delhi records 39 new COVID-19 deaths, toll 5581 now; nearly 2700 fresh cases push tally to 2.95 lakh

The national capital recorded 39 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the toll to 5,581, while 2,676 fresh cases took the tally over 2.95 lakh, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the 53,591 tests conducted the previous day.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 2,697 from 2,707 on Monday. The active cases tally on Tuesday stood at 22,720. The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 2,95,236. The positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 4.99 per cent while the recovery rate has crossed 90 per cent, the bulletin said, adding the case fatality rate stood at 1.89 per cent.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on the management of COVID -19 situation in Delhi, the bulletin said. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing. The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark. The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Monday stood at 44,488 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 9,103 in all adding to 53,591, according to the bulletin. The number of tests done per million, as on Tuesday was over 1.77 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 33.7 lakh. The bulletin said that 2,66,935 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. Since September, daily cases had begun to rise in the city. From the last week of September, it has stated to come down a bit. According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,834 beds in COVID hospitals, 10263 are vacant. It said that 740 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 13,178 on Tuesday compared to 13,905 the previous day. PTI KND TIR TIR