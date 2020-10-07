Czech Republic's daily COVID-19 cases climb above 4,000 for first time

Czech Republic's daily COVID-19 cases climb above 4,000 for first timeReuters | Prague | Updated: 07-10-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 10:53 IST
The Czech Republic reported 4,457 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.
The rise surpassed a previous record of 3,794 as the country has had one of Europe's fastest per-capita spikes in cases in the past month. In total, it has recorded 90,022 cases since March, along with 794 deaths.