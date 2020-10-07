Left Menu
Czech Republic adds record 4,400 new cases

The Health Ministry said 4,457 people tested positive on Tuesday, almost 700 more than the previous record on Friday. Most infected still have no or mild symptoms but the recent steep day-to-day increase is followed by an increase of people hospitalized and those who have died. Of the total of 90,022 cases in the Czech Republic, 1,387 needed hospital treatment on Monday, according to government figures, with 326 in serious condition.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 07-10-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 14:27 IST
Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have hit a record high, surpassing 4,000 cases in one day for the first time. The Health Ministry said 4,457 people tested positive on Tuesday, almost 700 more than the previous record on Friday.

Most infected still have no or mild symptoms but the recent steep day-to-day increase is followed by an increase of people hospitalized and those who have died. Of the total of 90,022 cases in the Czech Republic, 1,387 needed hospital treatment on Monday, according to government figures, with 326 in serious condition. That was up from 825 hospitalized at the beginning of last week with 187 in intensive care. Of the 794 people who have died of COVID-19 in the country, 169 were since September 28.

The government has declared a state of emergency and is strictly limiting public gatherings indoors and outdoors, limiting opening hours and number of people in bars and restaurants and closing some schools..

