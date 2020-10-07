Delhi AAP MLA booked for meeting kin of Hathras victim after testing positive for COVID-19

Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar was on Wednesday booked for meeting Hathras victim's family even after being tested positive for coronavirus in violation of the COVID-19 protocol, police said. The FIR was registered against the Kondli MLA under the Epidemic Diseases Act at Chandpa Police Station here, they said.

According to the MLA’s Twitter account, he tested positive for the disease on September 29 and met the victim’s family on October 4. The police said the legislator should have followed 14 days of isolation norms, adding that he would be sent a notice in this regard.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men on September 14 in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. She was found beaten and tortured, her tongue cut as she bit it when the accused attempted to strangle her, police said. She died a fortnight later at a Delhi hospital.

The woman was cremated in the dead of night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites, triggering outrage nationwide and protests in several places. The state government has sought an apex court-monitored CBI inquiry into the incident.

