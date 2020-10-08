Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 03:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 03:49 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Brazil approached 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the second-most deathly outbreak outside the United States, while daily infections hit a record high in France and the Netherlands.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. AMERICAS

* Millions in Latin America's middle classes are being dragged back into poverty as COVID-19 exposes the fragility of welfare nets and governments' lack of financial firepower. * Wisconsin will open a field hospital outside of Milwaukee to handle a surge in cases that have overwhelmed hospitals across the state.

EUROPE * Italy made it mandatory to wear face masks outdoors nationwide as new infections jumped to the highest daily tally since April.

* The spread of COVID-19 in Ireland has reached an exponential growth phase and a coming surge in hospitalisations will create a "very significant challenge" for Irish society, a leading public health official said. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will order pubs and restaurants to shut across much of northern England, including in Manchester and Liverpool, the Sun reported.

* Germany's states agreed that residents of domestic coronavirus risk areas should not be allowed to stay in hotels in other parts of the country, a government document showed. * Britain is urgently looking at ways to reduce the 14-day quarantine period which applies to some arriving passengers, transport minister Grant Shapps said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan will scale back a requirement for two weeks of self-quarantine for some business travellers as it moves to revitalize the economy, the Nikkei said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Tunisia was expected to announce a curfew in the capital after the governors of four provinces that make up greater Tunis called for action to halt a surge in infections.

* Official data has put Syria's death toll at 209, but a busy Damascus cemetery points to higher numbers, with burial notices posted almost daily throughout the summer. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca expects an update on its stalled U.S. vaccine trial in the next one to two weeks, analysts at Guggenheim Securities said, citing the head of the British drugmaker's biopharma research. * India's drug regulator has knocked back a proposal from Dr Reddy's Laboratories to conduct a large study in the country to evaluate Russia's Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine and has asked it to first test the vaccine in a smaller trial.

* Eli Lilly and Co said it applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The World Bank said the pandemic could push as many as 150 million people into extreme poverty by the end of 2021, wiping out more than three years of progress in poverty reduction. * Top White House officials downplayed the possibility of more coronavirus relief, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disparaged President Donald Trump for backing away from talks on a comprehensive deal.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Sarah Morland; Editing by Jan Harvey and Anil D'Silva)

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

