Left Menu
Development News Edition

Potential COVID-19 vaccines not affected by recent mutations: Study

The study, published in the journal npj Vaccines, tested blood samples from ferrets given a candidate vaccine against virus strains that either possessed or lacked this mutation known as 'D614G'. "This is good news for the hundreds of vaccines in development around the world, with the majority targeting the spike protein as this binds to the ACE2 receptors in our lungs and airways, which are the entry point to infect cells," said Professor Seshadri Vasan, who holds an honorary chair in Health Sciences at the University of York.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:51 IST
Potential COVID-19 vaccines not affected by recent mutations: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vaccines currently being developed for COVID-19 should not be affected by recent mutations in the novel coronavirus, according to researchers, including one of Indian origin, who said the finding is good news for the hundreds of vaccine candidates around the world. The researchers, including those from the University of York in the UK, noted that most vaccines under development worldwide have been modeled on the original 'D-strain' of the virus, which was more common amongst sequences published early in the pandemic.

Since then, the virus has evolved to the globally dominant 'G-strain', which now accounts for about 85 percent of published SARS-CoV-2 genomes, they said. There had been fears the G-strain, within the main protein on the surface of the virus, would negatively impact on vaccines under development.

However, the research by Australia's national science agency the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), found no evidence the change would adversely impact the efficacy of vaccine candidates. The study, published in the journal npj Vaccines, tested blood samples from ferrets given a candidate vaccine against virus strains that either possessed or lacked this mutation known as 'D614G'.

"This is good news for the hundreds of vaccines in development around the world, with the majority targeting the spike protein as this binds to the ACE2 receptors in our lungs and airways, which are the entry point to infect cells," said Professor Seshadri Vasan, who holds an honorary chair in Health Sciences at the University of York. "Despite this D614G mutation to the spike protein, we confirmed through experiments and modeling that vaccine candidates are still effective," Vasan said in a statement.

"We've also found the G-strain is unlikely to require frequent 'vaccine matching' where new vaccines need to be developed seasonally to combat the virus strains in circulation, as is the case with influenza," he said. CSIRO Chief Executive Larry Marshall said the research was critically important in the race to develop a vaccine.

"This brings the world one step closer to a safe and effective vaccine to protect people and save lives," Marshall said. he said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

SC-mandated Environment Authority bans use of diesel generators in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gr Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram from October 15.

SC-mandated Environment Authority bans use of diesel generators in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gr Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram from October 15....

Bihar Polls: LJP releases first list of candidates, fields BJP turncoats

The Lok Janshakti Party on Thursday named its 42 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls with some BJP turncoats figuring in the list as Union minister Ram Vilas Paswans party works to make the contest harder for the Chief Minister Nitish K...

NEWSLAERT

Graded Response Action Plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR will come into force from Oct 15 SC-mandated Environment Pollution Authority....

Cong leaders urge govt to reverse decisions on privatisation of ordnance factories

A group of senior Congress leaders on Thursday demanded that the government reverse its decisions on proposed privatisation of ordnance factories and FDI policy changes in defence sector, saying they compromise Indias national security inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020