EU's Sassoli self-isolating after contact with COVID-19 case

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:05 IST
European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Thursday he would self-isolate after being in contact with a member of his staff who tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was recently in contact with a member of my staff who today tested positive for COVID-19. I am fine and have no symptoms," Sassoli said on Twitter.

"In accordance with the rules, I’ll be self-isolating for the required period to carry out the necessary checks."

