Telangana Cabinet sub-committee on health for strengthening medical infra

Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), which was 92 when Telangana was formed (in 2014), has now reduced to 63, while deaths of children, which was 39,has come down to 26, he said. Rajender, who was speaking after a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on health, said the panel would submit its report to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with recommendations towards providing improved medical facilities for people.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:24 IST
The Telangana governments cabinet sub-committee on health on Thursday decided to take various steps towards strengthening public health infrastructure and facilities in the state, including reinforcing PHCs and providing speciality treatment in government hospitals. The state health department, after the formation of Telangana, has brought in many reforms and implemented various measures for improving health facilities, Health Minister Eatala Rajender told reporters.

The state now occupies third position in the country after Kerala and Tamil Nadu which are said to be advanced in health, according to him. Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), which was 92 when Telangana was formed (in 2014), has now reduced to 63, while deaths of children, which was 39,has come down to 26, he said.

Rajender, who was speaking after a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on health, said the panel would submit its report to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with recommendations towards providing improved medical facilities for people. He said the state government increased the salaries of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) to better utilise their services.

Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the state would be strengthened towards providing better medical advice and medicines to the patients. The government would acquire medical equipment, including CT scan and MRI, so that citizens dont have to look towards private hospitals and end up spending lakhs of rupees, he said.

Observing that expenditure to the tune of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh is being incurred on kidney, heart and liver transplantations in the private sector, he said it was decided to take steps for stepping up such transplants in government hospitals. Noting that treatment for cancers cost in lakhs, Rajender said it would be submitted to the chief minister to make arrangements for blood cancer and stem cell treatment in some premier government hospitals in the city.

Certain equipment has already been acquired in such hospitals. He said 26 more Basti Dawakhanas (health centres in residential colonies) would be opened this month.

They are an addition to the 198 such centres which are already functioning.PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

