DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 01:49 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization reported the highest one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Thursday, with France, Poland, Netherlands and Bosnia seeing record daily spikes in new infections.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Health minister Matt Hancock warned the United Kingdom was at a "perilous moment" as more than 17,540 new daily cases were recorded on Thursday, while Britain's parliament was set to vote on Tuesday on the imposition of a 10 p.m. closing time for English pubs, bars and restaurants. * Russian authorities recommended people stay at home this weekend as the number of new cases shot up to nearly the highest it has been since the pandemic began.

* The Czech government will tighten anti-coronavirus measures from next week with new curbs on sports and cultural venues and restaurants as the country struggles with a surge of new cases. * Branch staff at some of Britain's biggest banks say rules that require them to store phones in lockers while at work are putting them at undue risk of COVID-19 from colleagues and customers, as they cannot use the country's tracing app.

AMERICAS * Enough doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be manufactured by March to April next year for every American who wants one, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.

* U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said legislation to help airline companies survive the pandemic was a matter of national security and could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers will work on a more comprehensive aid bill. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Malaysia reported 375 new cases, the second straight day of falling infections as the Southeast Asian country moved to impose targeted lockdowns to rein in a fresh surge in infections. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The world's largest annual religious gathering is in full swing and is posing formidable health hazards for Iraqi authorities already struggling with a rise in infections. * Jordan will enter a nationwide 48-hour lockdown on Friday for the first time in months as health officials worry a major spike in infections could threaten its stretched healthcare system.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The European Union has sealed a deal with Johnson & Johnson to supply up to 400 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

* Eli Lilly and Co entered a deal to supply its experimental COVID-19 drugs to low and middle-income countries. It also said fewer deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients taking a combination of its rheumatoid arthritis drug and Gilead Sciences' remdesivir in a clinical trial, compared to only remdesivir. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The European Central Bank may be more concerned about the pandemic-hit economy than analysts had previously thought, based on its September policy meeting minutes.

