Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Food is the best vaccine against chaos"; UN food agency WFP wins Peace Nobel

there will be 265 million starving people within a year, so of course this is also a call to the international community not to underfund the World Food Programme." "OVER AND ABOVE THE CALL OF DUTY" WFP responded by tweeting its thanks for "recognition of the work of WFP staff who put their lives on the line every day to bring food and assistance to more than 100 million hungry children, women and men across the world".

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:34 IST
"Food is the best vaccine against chaos"; UN food agency WFP wins Peace Nobel
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The United Nations food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in areas affected by conflict. The Rome-based organisation says it helps some 97 million people in about 88 countries each year, and that one in nine people worldwide still do not have enough to eat.

"The need for international solidarity and multilateral cooperation is more conspicuous than ever," Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, told a news conference. The WFP is a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which the WFP says could double hunger worldwide, has made it even more relevant, she said.

"The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to a strong upsurge in the number of victims of hunger in the world," the Nobel committee said in its citation. "Until the day we have a medical vaccine, food is the best vaccine against chaos ...

"There is an estimate within the World Food Programme that... there will be 265 million starving people within a year, so of course this is also a call to the international community not to underfund the World Food Programme." "OVER AND ABOVE THE CALL OF DUTY"

WFP responded by tweeting its thanks for "recognition of the work of WFP staff who put their lives on the line every day to bring food and assistance to more than 100 million hungry children, women and men across the world". At a briefing in Geneva, WFP spokesman Tomson Phiri told reporters: "For WFP this year we have gone over and above the call of duty...

"Everything went into shutdown following nationwide and global restrictions following COVID-19. The WFP stepped up to the plate, we were able to connect communities. At one point, we were the biggest airline in the world when most if not all commercial airlines had ground to halt." Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, said the Norwegian Nobel Committee had wanted to send a message of both hope and "support for international cooperation".

"Hunger, like climate change, the pandemic and other issues, is a world problem that can only be properly addressed through cooperation. The World Food Programme is an institution of global cooperation," he told Reuters. "Unfortunately in too many quarters, especially among the great powers, there is a declining appetite for cooperation," he said, adding that world hunger was increasing again, having declining for several decades until 2016.

The prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns, or around $1.1 million, and will be presented in Oslo on Dec. 10. (Additional reporting by Victoria Klesty and Nora Buli in Oslo, Emma Farge and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, writing by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Kevin Liffey)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers protest against farm laws in Ludhiana

Farmers organisations blocked Ladowal Toll Plaza in Talwandi Kalan of Ludhiana in protest against the recently enacted farm laws, causing a traffic jam on Friday. We will block the toll plaza in Talwandi Kalan for two hours as a symbol of o...

MP: Poppy husk worth lakhs seized from truck in Jhabua

A truck carrying poppy-husk worth over Rs 20 lakh was seized near Thandla town in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted the vehicle on Thursday night and found 51 bags containin...

IBM, Dept of S&T collaborate to promote STEM career opportunities

Tech giant IBM on Friday said it has collaborated with the Department of Science and Technology DST under two initiatives to promote STEM Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics learning among students. The first collaboration in...

Sophie, UK's Countess of Wessex, self-isolating, Buckingham Palace says

Sophie, Britains Countess of Wessex and wife of Queen Elizabeths son Prince Edward, is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.The royal has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020