Swiss report record daily number of new coronavirus infections

The number of new coronavirus infections in Switzerland and Liechtenstein rose by 1,487 in a day, a record, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Switzerland's public health agency showed on Friday.

The agency reported a total of 60,368 confirmed cases, up from 58,881 on Thursday. The death toll rose by 3 to 1,794.

The country reported its first confirmed case in late February. New daily cases peaked at 1,456 on March 23 and had dwindled to as few as three on June 1.