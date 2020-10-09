Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:47 IST
Delhi reports 2,860 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 3.03 lakh; 39 more die

The national capital's cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 3.03 lakh with authorities reporting 2,860 fresh cases on Friday, while 39 fatalities took the number of deaths linked to the pandemic to 5,692. This is the eighth day in a trot that the city reported less than 3,000 new cases. The figure stood at 2,726 on Thursday and 2,871 on Wednesday.

Delhi reported 39 deaths on Friday. The fatality count was 37 on Thursday and 35 on Wednesday. Forty-eight deaths were reported on September 29, the highest in a day since July 16, when the city reported 58 deaths. The number of fatalities has remained below the 40-mark since October 2.

Of the total COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,76,046 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out. As many as 49,135 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection on Thursday, of which 11,651 were RTPCR tests and 37,484 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 35,24,930 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far – 1,85,522 tests per million population. The case positivity rate during the last 24 hours was 5.82 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate was 8.62 per cent.

The average death rate for the last 10 days stands at 1.36 per cent. The number of active novel coronavirus cases decreased from 22,232 on Thursday to 21,955 on Friday.

The number of containment zones stands at 2,727. PTI GVS CK.

