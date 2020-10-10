Left Menu
Pregnancy during COVID-19: 9 Precautions You Should Take Before Visiting Hospitals

It’s important to ensure that pregnant women do not come in contact with COVID patients when visiting the hospital. It’s important to choose a large multi-specialty hospital with healthcare specialists like Urologists, Endocrinologists, and more who can assist patients in case of emergencies,” says Dr. Lakshmi.

Business Wire India The COVID-19 pandemic has caused widespread fear in the world and pregnant women are no exception. However, there is no concrete evidence that states that pregnant women are more at risk than others. In most cases, they only reported mild to moderate flu-like symptoms. However, we can't entirely rule out the possibility of risk. As a pregnant woman it's better to take these precautions for the safety of the baby. However, if symptoms start showing, it's important to immediately consult with your nearest gynecologist. Doctors can give precise advice on managing your pregnancy in these tough times and can suggest the best course of treatment (if you test positive or otherwise). For patients undergoing IVF treatment, most hospitals can arrange for a teleconsultation or have a specialist examine at home. Precautions to Take The most important thing is to not get stressed out, especially during the initial weeks. Taking long showers, meditating, or reading good books can help pregnant women relax their mind. Here are some additional precautions everyone should take to safeguard themselves: 1. Be extra cautious by not stepping out of the home unless necessary. Avoid crowded places. 2. Eat healthy food like vegetables, fruits, and nuts to strengthen the immune system.

3. Wash your hands regularly with certified hand wash and sanitizers. 4. Consider booking virtual prenatal consultations instead of in-person visits to your gynecologist. Before choosing to consult a doctor online, it's important to choose a hospital that's renowned, reliable & puts people over profits.

5. Only visit the hospital or clinic for mandatory prenatal procedures like ultrasound, blood tests, and fetal testing. 6. Request for door delivery of medications and try to stock up on them so that, you don't have to step out.

7. Ensure that the hospital has increased the cleaning frequency for all surface areas with certified disinfectants. 8. Check if all healthcare equipment is thoroughly disinfected after use on each patient.

9. Check with your healthcare provider and make sure that patients with coronavirus are kept isolated. It's important to ensure that pregnant women do not come in contact with COVID patients when visiting the hospital. ​Outreach IVF Travelling to the doctor's clinic for IVF appointments can be risky during the COVID-19 outbreak. Choosing a hospital with outreach services is important to make treatment more convenient and safer for patients. Hospitals would give patients a teleconsultation or have a specialist treat them at home depending on the doctor's advice. For those who choose not to step out to a hospital, they can consult a doctor online through platforms like mFine, Tata health, DocsApp or connect with doctors directly through online consultation services provided by them. Major hospitals like Apollo and Sri Ramakrishna Hospital offer online doctor consultations. Check out https://www.sriramakrishnahospital.com/ to book an appointment with an expert gynaecologist now (or) call 7970108108.

Safety is the Priority "Pregnant women should choose hospitals with comprehensive testing and treatment facilities for all issues related to fertility and childbirth under one roof. It's important to choose a large multi-specialty hospital with healthcare specialists like Urologists, Endocrinologists, and more who can assist patients in case of emergencies," says Dr. Lakshmi. M.S, ART Consultant at Sri Ramakrishna Hospitals. This way, patients need not visit multiple test centers and face the risk of coronavirus infection. Prenatal transmission through pregnancy has been disproven. Even if the mother has tested positive, she is not likely to pass it on to the fetus during prenatal development, so it is safe to undergo IVF treatment. Better Safe than Sorry New information about the coronavirus is being updated every day. The virus keeps evolving so its risks and effects are not fully known yet. It's better to be safe than sorry, especially during pregnancy. Always consult a doctor regularly till childbirth. Major hospitals have enforced enhanced safety protocols for patients and medical professionals. They even offer outreach programs for safety. Check out the same with the neighborhood hospitals before choosing one. Wishing you the best for your pregnancy.

