Active COVID-19 cases below 9 lakh for 2nd consecutive day

The ministry said that 79 per cent of the 73,272 fresh infections registered in a span of 24 hours are from 10 states and UTs --Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Odisha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 15:54 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

India's active COVID-19 cases remained below the nine-lakh mark for a second consecutive day and now constitute merely 12.65 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said Saturday. The total COVID-19 recoveries have gone nearly up 60 lakhs (59,88,822) now, further increasing the difference with respect to the active cases, it highlighted. "There are 8,83,185 active cases of COVID-19 which constitute merely 12.65 per cent of the total cases of the country. These are nearly 1/8th of the total cases in the country," the ministry underlined. "For the second day after the active cases dropped below the 9 lakh mark after a month, the progressive decline continues," it said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has progressed to 85.81 per cent, it said. A total of 82,753 patients have recovered and discharged in a span of 24 hours, whereas 73,272 fresh infections have been reported during the period, according to the data updated at 8 am Saturday. As many as 18 states and Union Territories have recorded recovery rates more than the national average, the ministry said.

"This is the result of a collaborative action by states and UTs under the Centre's strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking, quick hospitalisation and adherence to the standard treatment protocol," the ministry said. As much as 76 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, the ministry stated. Maharashtra continues to contribute the maximum with more than 17,000 single-day recoveries. The ministry said that 79 per cent of the 73,272 fresh infections registered in a span of 24 hours are from 10 states and UTs --Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Odisha. Maharashtra is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 12,000 infections, followed by Karnataka with nearly 11,000 cases.

Also, 926 fresh fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Of these, nearly 82 per cent are concentrated in 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. More than 32 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (302 deaths). India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 69,79,423 with 73,272 people testing positive for infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,07,416 with 926 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

