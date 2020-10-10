Jharkhand reports 768 new COVID-19 cases, 6 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 91,254 on Saturday as 768 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Six more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 781, he said.

Jharkhand now has 8,819 active coronavirus cases, while 81,654 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. The state has tested 30,524 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.