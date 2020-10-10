2,123 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; 15 more die

Rajasthan recorded 2,123 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 1,56,908 on Saturday, while 15 more coronavirus fatalities pushed the state’s death toll to 1,636, the Health department said

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 21,354, and so far 1,32,903 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery, according to a bulletin by the Health department

In Jaipur, 334 people have died due to coronavirus infection so far, followed by 154 in Jodhpur, 122 in Bikaner, 117 in Ajmer, 107 in Kota, 85 in Bharatpur, 70 in Pali, 49 in Nagaur, 54 in Udaipur, 46 in Alwar, 41 in Sikar, 30 in Barmer and 26 in Dholpur and 25 in Rajsamand, it said. The fresh cases reported on Saturday include 365 in Jaipur, 349 in Jodhpur, 300 in Bikaner, 204 in Alwar, 98 in Bhilwara and 94, the bulletin said.