Left Menu
Development News Edition

176 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, four deaths

With four deaths, highest for any district in the state during the day, the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the districtrose to 1,861. Recoveries outnumbered new cases in the district with 205 patients getting discharged, raising the number of recovered cases to 33,342, the official release said. The rural parts of the district reported 13 new cases and 20 recoveries. All the four deaths were reported in the city, said the release.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-10-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 20:43 IST
176 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, four deaths

Ahmedabad reported 176 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its infection tallyto 38,736, the Gujarat health department said. With four deaths, highest for any district in the state during the day, the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the districtrose to 1,861.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases in the district with 205 patients getting discharged, raising the number of recovered cases to 33,342, the official release said. Against 163 new cases, Ahmedabad city reported 185 recoveries. The rural parts of the district reported 13 new cases and 20 recoveries.

All the four deaths were reported in the city, said the release. Rural Ahmedabad has so far reported a total 2,638 cases and 2,518 recoveries. The recovery rate of this part of the district is 96 per cent, said health officials.

The number of micro-containment areas in Ahmedabad city rose to 162 with the civic body removing six such areas and adding 13 areas where new cases were reported, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said. The city's west zone has the highest number of 556 active cases, followed by the north-west zone with 533 active cases, the AMC said.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match

England winger Jadon Sancho and striker Tammy Abraham will return for Sundays Nations League game against Belgium after missing the friendly against Wales due to a breach of COVID-19 regulations, manager Gareth Southgate said on Saturday. S...

BJP won't understand hardships of Xetkari as they promote Saavkari, says Girish Chodankar

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is busy in pleasing Crony Capitalists while pushing their agenda of Savkaari and hence BJP Government doesnt understand the hardships of Xetkaris, said GPCC president Girish Chodankar on Saturday. The love of BJP ...

India's Nihal Sarin wins Junior Speed Chess Championship

Young Indian player Nihal Sarin emerged winner in the Chess.coms 2020 Junior Speed Online Chess Championship, beating Russias world junior No. 6 Alexey Sarana 18-7 in the final. The title win earned the 16-year old Sarin USD 8,766 and enabl...

Man held for raping woman in UP's Bulandshahr

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman after giving her an intoxicating substance in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near a village in Ahmedgarh area here on Friday evening, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020