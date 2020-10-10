No shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Jammu: Official

A senior Jammu and Kashmir official inspected the Government Hospital in Gandhi Nagar here -- a dedicated COVID-19 facility -- and said there was no shortage of beds and oxygen supply. After reviewing arrangements at the facility, Atal Dulloo, the Financial Commissioner in the Health and Medical Education Department, said only 10 out of the hospital's 260 beds were currently occupied.

More than 1,150 coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovery, he said. "The hospital...has 260 beds in two blocks here. There are 170 beds with facilities in a new block and 90 in the old block. However, there are only nine COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in the old block and one patient in the new block," Dulloo told reporters here.

Dulloo rejected reports, particularly floating on social media, about alleged shortage of beds and oxygen supply in the hospital. He also directed the hospital authorities to follow all guidelines that are being issued from time to time.