Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

French daily COVID cases set new record at almost 27,000

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 10:26 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 7,641,502 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 58,302 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 926 to 213,037. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 09 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3npgGkp)

Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 21 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Oct. 10, up from 15 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. All the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

Brazil surpasses 150,000 coronavirus deaths, health ministry says

Brazil registered 559 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 26,749 new cases, the nation's Health Ministry said on Saturday. The South American country has now registered 5,082,637 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 150,198 total deaths.

Nurses suffer burn-out, psychological distress in COVID fight: association

Many nurses caring for COVID-19 patients are suffering burn-out or psychological distress, and many have faced abuse or discrimination outside of work, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said. Supplies of personal protective equipment for nurses and other health workers in some care homes remain insufficient, it said, marking World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

U.S. COVID-19 cases hit two-month high, 10 states report record increases

New cases of COVID-19 in the United States hit a two-month high on Friday with over 58,000 infections of the new coronavirus reported and hospitalizations in the Midwest at record levels for a fifth day in a row, according to a Reuters analysis. Ten of the 50 states reported record one-day rises in cases on Friday, including the Midwestern states of Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri and Ohio. Wisconsin and Illinois recorded over 3,000 new cases for a second day in a row - a two-day trend not seen even during the height of the previous outbreak in the spring, according to Reuters data.

Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises

Iran made mask-wearing mandatory in public in Tehran on Saturday with violations punishable by fines, President Hassan Rouhani said, as a third wave of coronavirus infections sweeps across the country. The daily death toll from COVID-19 peaked at 239 this week in Iran, the worst hit country in the Middle East.

French daily COVID cases set new record at almost 27,000

The number of new coronavirus infections in France jumped over 26,000 in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Saturday. The ministry reported 26,896 new infections, taking the cumulative total to 718,873 since the start of the year. The number of deaths from the virus increased by 54 to 32,684.

Mayors in UK to get more control over COVID-19 test-and-trace: Sunday Times

Mayors in the UK will be given more control over a coronavirus test-and-trace system as the national government attempts to secure their backing for tough new lockdown rules that are due on Monday, The Sunday Times newspaper reported. The mayors will be able to deploy new local volunteers to knock on doors and ask people to self-isolate, the newspaper said, adding that the plan's details were discussed on Saturday between Downing Street and the mayors.

Coronavirus cases in Colombia pass 900,000

Coronavirus cases in Colombia topped 900,000 on Saturday, as deaths from COVID-19 closed in on 27,700, the Ministry of Health said. The Andean country has 902,747 confirmed cases of the virus according to the health ministry, with 27,660 reported deaths.

Active cases number 89,925. Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

New cases of COVID-19 in the United States hit a two-month high on Friday with over 58,000 infections reported and hospitalizations in the Midwest at record levels for a fifth day in a row, according to a Reuters analysis. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

