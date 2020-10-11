Nepal's coronavirus tally reaches 107,755

Nepal's coronavirus tally reached 107,755 with the detection of 2,071 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday. Twenty-two more people succumbed to the viral infection overnight, pushing the death toll to 636, health ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam said. As many as 75,804 patients have recovered so far from the disease, he said, adding that there are currently 31,315 active coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 2,071 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 107,755, he said. The Kathmandu Valley alone reported 1,416 new cases, pushing the total caseload to 41,586 in the Valley.