Bihar reports 1,302 new COVID-19 cases, two fresh fatalities

The COVID-19 tally in Bihar mounted to 1,96,267 after 1,302 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 946, a health department bulletin said on Sunday. At least 1,217 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,84,224, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 93.86 per cent, down marginally from 93.87 per cent on Saturday, the bulletin said. Two fresh fatalities were reported from Vaishali and Jehanabad districts.

Patna has registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 229, followed by Bhagalpur at 64, Gaya at 45, Nalanda at 42 and Munger at 39. Bihar now has 11,097 active cases, the bulletin said.

Patna district reported the maximum number of new cases at 290, followed by Araria (114), Nawada (63), Purnea (59), Madhepura (57) and East Champaran (49). Over 84.03 lakh samples have been tested in the state so far, including 96,745 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Patna district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus cases at 30,728, followed by Muzaffarpur at 8,853, it added..