Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar reports 1,302 new COVID-19 cases, two fresh fatalities

Over 84.03 lakh samples have been tested in the state so far, including 96,745 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Patna district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus cases at 30,728, followed by Muzaffarpur at 8,853, it added..

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-10-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 22:13 IST
Bihar reports 1,302 new COVID-19 cases, two fresh fatalities

The COVID-19 tally in Bihar mounted to 1,96,267 after 1,302 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 946, a health department bulletin said on Sunday. At least 1,217 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,84,224, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 93.86 per cent, down marginally from 93.87 per cent on Saturday, the bulletin said. Two fresh fatalities were reported from Vaishali and Jehanabad districts.

Patna has registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 229, followed by Bhagalpur at 64, Gaya at 45, Nalanda at 42 and Munger at 39. Bihar now has 11,097 active cases, the bulletin said.

Patna district reported the maximum number of new cases at 290, followed by Araria (114), Nawada (63), Purnea (59), Madhepura (57) and East Champaran (49). Over 84.03 lakh samples have been tested in the state so far, including 96,745 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Patna district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus cases at 30,728, followed by Muzaffarpur at 8,853, it added..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-COVID-hit Ireland draw with Wales, Haaland hits Norway hat-trick

Ireland hung on for a gritty 0-0 draw at home to Wales in their UEFA Nations League B Group 4 game in Dublin on Sunday and Erling Haaland hit a superb hat-trick as Norway hammered Romania 4-0 in Oslo in Group 1.The Irish had to overcome the...

FACTBOX-New Zealand parties clash over COVID-19, economy, taxes and housing

New Zealand holds a general election on Oct. 17, with Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns centre-left Labour Party holding a wide lead over the centre-right main opposition National Party. Below are the main issues in the election.COVID-19 Arder...

Kamal Nath govt had many shortcomings, says elderly woman in reply to Congress leader Jitu Patwari's question

There were many shortcomings in the Kamal Nath government, said an elderly woman in reply to a question asked by the Congress leader Jitu Patwari who was campaigning here for party candidate Premchand Guddu ahead of by-polls in Sanwer tehsi...

Soccer-England surprise Belgium with 2-1 Nations League win at Wembley

Marcus Rashfords penalty and a lucky strike from Mason Mount helped England come from a goal down to overcome top-ranked Belgium 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday and climb above them in their UEFA Nations League group.Romelu Lukaku opened the scori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020