U.S. CDC reports 213,614 deaths from coronavirus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 22:44 IST
Representative image

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,694,865 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 53,363 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 577 to 213,614.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 10 versus its previous report a day earlier. https://bit.ly/36sYS1R

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

