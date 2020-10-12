Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,467 to 325,331, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 6 to 9,621, the tally showed.

New Zealand signs deal with Pfizer, BioNTech for COVID-19 vaccine

The New Zealand government signed a deal on Monday to buy 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, with delivery potentially as early as the first quarter of 2021. The government did not disclose financial terms of the deal, its first vaccine purchase, which will provide enough doses to vaccinate 750,000 people.

Turning local, British PM Johnson to unveil new coronavirus rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new measures to tackle a growing coronavirus crisis on Monday, moving to work more closely with local leaders from England's worst affected areas. Northern England has been particularly hard hit by a new surge in coronavirus cases that has forced local lockdowns as students returned to schools and universities across Britain.

India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million

India's total coronavirus cases rose by 66,732 in the last 24 hours to 7.12 million on Monday morning, data from the health ministry showed. Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 816 to 109,150, the ministry said.

South Korea's Celltrion gets approval for Phase 3 trials of COVID-19 antibody drug

South Korean drugmaker Celltrion Inc said on Monday it has received regulatory approval for Phase 3 clinical trials of an experimental COVID-19 treatment. The approval comes as the company plans to seek conditional approval for its antibody drug, CT-P59, for emergency use by the end of this year.

Germans must reduce travel, partying to fight COVID-19, says Merkel aide

Germany should continue capping the number of people allowed at gatherings and clamp down on unnecessary travel as the country battles rising coronavirus infections, an aide to Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday. "We must be a bit stricter in places where infection chains spread mostly, which is parties and, unfortunately, also travel," the chancellor's chief of staff, Helge Braun, told public broadcaster ARD.

U.S. CDC reports 213,614 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,694,865 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 53,363 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 577 to 213,614. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 10 versus its previous report a day earlier. https://bit.ly/36sYS1R

Novel coronavirus can last 28 days on glass, currency, Australian study finds

The virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, Australian researchers said on Monday, highlighting the need for cleaning and handwashing to combat the virus. Findings from the study done by Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, appear to show that in a very controlled environment the virus remained infectious for longer than other studies have found.

Asia-Pacific countries begin to ease pandemic-related travel bans, but hurdles remain

Asia-Pacific countries including Singapore, Australia and Japan are gradually easing some international travel restrictions as coronavirus cases slow, in hopes of helping to revive their economies. International travel in Asia has collapsed during the pandemic due to border closures, with passenger numbers down 97% in August, according to the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines.

Mallinckrodt files for bankruptcy amid U.S. opioid litigation

Mallinckrodt Plc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday in the face of lawsuits alleging it fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic and after the drugmaker lost a court battle to avoid paying higher rebates to state Medicaid programs for its top-selling drug.