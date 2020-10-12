Left Menu
COVID-19 active caseload below 9 lakh for fourth consecutive day

India's COVID-19 recoveries have surged to over 61 lakh, while active cases of coronavirus infection remained below nine lakh for the fourth consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 13:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 recoveries have surged to over 61 lakh, while active cases of coronavirus infection remained below nine lakh for the fourth consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The total recoveries have increased to 61,49,535 and exceed the active infections by 52,87,682 as on date, it highlighted.

Also, a total of 71,559 patients have recovered and were discharged in a span of 24 hours against 66,732 new infections reported during the same period. "India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases.For the fourth day after the active cases dropped below the 9 lakh mark after a month, the decline continues," the ministry said. There are 8,61,853 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, according to the data updated at 8 am. The national recovery rate has progressed to 86.36 per cent, the ministry said.

The ministry said that 77 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra and Karnataka contribute more than 10,000 to the single-day recovery, it said.

Also, 81 per cent of the 66,732 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in a span of 24 hours are from 10 states and UTs, the ministry said. Maharashtra is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Karnataka and Kerala with more than 9,000 cases each.

Also 816 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Of these, nearly 85 per cent are concentrated in ten states and UTs. More than 37 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (309 deaths). India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 71,20,538 with 66,732 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 1,09,150 with the virus claiming 816 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

