FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Brazil confirmed 290 deaths over the last 24 hours and 12,342 new cases, the nation's Health Ministry said on Sunday. EUROPE * The global COVID-19 pandemic can be overcome quickly if countries use the right tools, the head of the World Health Organisation said. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday impose a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England as the outbreak accelerates.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:48 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump will try to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him when he returns to the campaign trail on Monday, while the White House called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. AMERICAS

* U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had fully recovered from COVID-19 and was not an infection risk for others. * Brazil confirmed 290 deaths over the last 24 hours and 12,342 new cases, the nation's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

EUROPE * The global COVID-19 pandemic can be overcome quickly if countries use the right tools, the head of the World Health Organisation said.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday impose a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England as the outbreak accelerates. * Italy is set to ban private parties and limit the numbers of guests at weddings and funerals among new restrictions, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters.

* The Kremlin said that Russia could afford to be more flexible in its response to the pandemic than earlier this year when it imposed a lockdown. * French Prime Minister Jean Castex said he did not rule out local lockdowns.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Asia-Pacific countries including Singapore, Australia and Japan are gradually easing some international travel restrictions as cases slow.

* Delhi authorities have stopped putting notices outside the homes of people infected with coronavirus because this has amplified the social stigma associated with the disease and in turn caused others to hide their illness, officials said, as India's caseload has reached 7.12 million. * The New Zealand government signed a deal to buy 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Ethiopia has raised its health budget by 46% this year after the coronavirus crisis exposed the need for more equipment, facilities and personnel, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

* Iran plans to make mask-wearing mandatory in public in other large cities after imposing it in Tehran to fight rising coronavirus infections, the health minister said on Sunday. * Lebanon said on Sunday it will close bars and nightclubs to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak in a country also reeling from financial crisis and an explosion in Beirut two months ago.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * South Korean drugmaker Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said that it had received regulatory approval for Phase 1 clinical trials of its anti-parasitic niclosamide drug to treat COVID-19 patients.

* South Korean drugmaker Celltrion Inc said it has received regulatory approval for Phase 3 clinical trials of an experimental COVID-19 treatment. * The coronavirus can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, Australian researchers said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stocks hit five-week highs on Monday led by China's post-holiday surge as investors bet on a steady recovery for the world's no. 2 economy, but worries about rising infections capped gains in Europe and the United States.

* The European Union is taking a step towards a fiscal union with its plans to recover from the pandemic, which involve the European Commission borrowing in financial markets, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said. * The Swiss government raised its 2020 economic forecast but remained cautious about a possible second wave that could curtail growth if it triggered a nationwide lockdown.

(Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Aditya Soni and Frances Kerry; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Alex Richardson)

