Left Menu
Development News Edition

We won't survive: Liverpool pubs say new UK lockdown will wipe them out

With COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions surging, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday unveiled a new three-tier system of local lockdowns to curb its spread, with pubs and bars closed down in "very high" alert areas. Liverpool, birthplace of the Beatles and home to the current Premier League soccer champions, will be the first city to be placed in the highest alert tier along with the surrounding area, meaning pubs face closure from Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 22:46 IST
We won't survive: Liverpool pubs say new UK lockdown will wipe them out

The last pints could be pulled in some pubs across northern England this week as furious bosses warn new coronavirus restrictions will wipe out their businesses, which are already reeling from a national lockdown earlier this year. With COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions surging, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday unveiled a new three-tier system of local lockdowns to curb its spread, with pubs and bars closed down in "very high" alert areas.

Liverpool, birthplace of the Beatles and home to the current Premier League soccer champions, will be the first city to be placed in the highest alert tier along with the surrounding area, meaning pubs face closure from Wednesday. Pub managers there reacted with disbelief and anger that their city and businesses were being singled out.

"My biggest worry as a boss and a licensee is my business will have to close again and we may very well not come open next time because there's no funds in the pot from last time," said Frances Burleigh, landlady of The Beehive pub in Liverpool city centre. "The last lockdown I lost 6,500 pounds ($8,490) on beer alone and 3,500 on food and I'll not survive that this time."

The infection rate in northwest England has been soaring in recent weeks, and in Liverpool stands at just under 600 cases per 100,000 people. Health chiefs say action is vital now to prevent hospitals being overrun and a rise in deaths. MERSEYSIDE MONEY

While local leaders say they support lockdown measures, they have demanded that the government pump more money into helping the hospitality industry and others affected by the forced closures, arguing that measures announced by finance minister Rishi Sunak last week did not go far enough. Sunak said the government would pay up to two-thirds of employees' salaries, capped at 2,100 pounds ($2,725) a month each, if they worked for companies that are forced to close temporarily.

Karen Strickland, landlady of The Grapes pub, said their income was already down by 70% with the current enforced nationwide closing time of 10 p.m., and the government's support scheme help was not enough. "It's absolutely horrendous. My staff, some of them still haven't come back to work yet, their job's just not here for them," she said, adding it made no sense to single out pubs.

"If they are going to close our pubs it's not going to make any difference because they're all going to have house parties, people will still drink, people will still socialise," she told Reuters. "At least in the pubs we did what the government wants. If anywhere's safe, it's in a pub." Under the new restrictions, however, pubs that serve a main lunchtime or evening meal will be allowed to stay open, though they will only be able to serve alcohol as part of such a meal.

With local lockdowns so far focused on northern England, despite cases rising in areas in the south of the country, Johnson has faced accusations of targeting areas that traditionally feel ignored by the central government in London. "I think it's been handled abysmally, to be perfectly honest," Strickland said. "It feels like they are penalising the north again." ($1 = 0.7656 pounds) (Writing by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings Tom Banton b Saini 8 Shubman Gill run out 34 Nitish Rana b Sundar 9 Eoin Morgan c Udana b Sundar 8 Dinesh Karthik ...

Stefanos Tsitsipas pulls out of St. Petersburg Open

Greeces tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday pulled out of the St. Petersburg Open due to a minor leg injury. Tsitsipas picked the injury during the semi-final match against Novak Djokovic in the French Open on Friday.Hey everyone, Ju...

Budgam resident held in Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist case

National Investigation Agency NIA arrested accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorist Naveed Babu case.Parimoo allegedly played a key role in supplying arms and...

Budgam resident held in Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist case

National Investigation Agency NIA arrested accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorist Naveed Babu case.Parimoo allegedly played a key role in supplying arms and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020