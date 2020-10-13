Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out at hospital in Mulund; One dead, 40 patients shifted to other hospitals

A fire broke out late night on Monday at a private hospital in Mulund, due to which authorities shifted 40 patients to nearby hospitals. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. One patient who was shifted to another hospital has died, the BMC confirmed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-10-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 01:19 IST
Fire breaks out at hospital in Mulund; One dead, 40 patients shifted to other hospitals
A visual from the fire incident in hospital in Mulund, Mumbai . Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out late night on Monday at a private hospital in Mulund, due to which authorities shifted 40 patients to nearby hospitals. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. One patient who was shifted to another hospital has died, the BMC confirmed.

The fire, which was attributed to overheating of a generator set at the Apex Hospital, has been extinguished officials said.

"We have five nursing homes in Mulund area. One of them in Apex hospital on Monday where a generator caught fire due to which three critical patients who were on ventilators were shifted and one of them died on the way. I also got to know that the condition of another patient is very serious," BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha said. (ANI)

Also Read: Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha inaugurates RCFC of National Medicinal Plants Board

TRENDING

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

To stimulate demand, expenditure will be front-loaded; new schemes include LTC cash voucher scheme and special festival advance: FM.

UWB to be next big thing in wireless communication tech: Samsung

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico removes Columbus statue ahead of annual protest

The Mexican government has removed a prominent bronze statue of Christopher Columbus and surrounded another with high metal fencing ahead of an annual protest that marks the explorers arrival in the Americas in 1492. The removed statue of t...

Coronavirus risks shadow Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings

The risk of COVID-19 hung over Mondays opening of Amy Coney Barretts U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including the judges children and at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the disease. Republi...

Mexico makes nearly $160 mln down payment for COVAX vaccine plan

Mexicos government announced on Saturday that it made a 159.88 million payment to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization-backed COVAX plan as countries across the globe race to secure supplies.The COVAX Fac...

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden lead over Trump growing in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled further ahead of President Donald Trump in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, building momentum in two states that could decide the winner of Novembers election, ReutersIpsos opinion polls showed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020