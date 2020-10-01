Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha inaugurates RCFC of National Medicinal Plants Board

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH inaugurated the Regional Cum Facilitation Centre, Western Region (RCFC) of the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) under the Ministry of AYUSH at the Savitribai Phule, Pune University, Maharashtra on 29th September 2020 through a virtual event. Padmabhushan Dr Vijay Bhatkar, Chancellor, Nalanda University, Bihar; Prof. Dr A.B. Ade, Head, Department of Botany & Co-ordinator RCFC (WR); Dr J.L. Sastry, CEO, NMPB were also present during the program.

Speaking on this occasion Shri Kotecha, emphasized the role of RCFCs in completing the objectives of NMPB on medicinal plant cultivation. He explained the efforts of the Ministry of AYUSH in promoting the cultivation of herbs in the upcoming project on Atmanirbhar Bharat.

So far, NMPB has established six such Regional Cum Facilitation Centres (RCFCs) since 2017-18 in some premier organizations/universities working on medicinal plants in different regions of the country. These RCFCs act as an extended arm of NMPB to implement its various schemes with different states level departments like State Medicinal Plants Boards (SMPBs) / State Forests / Agriculture / Horticulture Department etc.

The new RCFC - Western Region will implement and coordinate the activities of NMPB in the States / UTs of Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu. This centre facilitates the conservation and cultivation activities along with market up-linking through different AYUSH pharmacies.

(With Inputs from PIB)