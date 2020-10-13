Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. He will be in home quarantine for the next two weeks as he is asymptomatic, sources at the DC's office said. The Deputy Commissioner's wife and child also have tested positive and are in home quarantine.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:24 IST
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. He will be in home quarantine for the next two weeks as he is asymptomatic, sources at the DC's office said.

The Deputy Commissioner's wife and child also have tested positive and are in home quarantine. As a precautionary measure, Mangaluru city Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, has also gone into quarantine after the DC tested positive for the virus.PTI MVGSS PTI PTI

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Piaggio announces benefits of up to 10k on Vespa, Aprilia

Italian automaker Piaggio on Tuesday announced benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of Vespa and Aprilia range as part of the festive sales offer. The offer, which comes in the form of free insurance and online booking benefits as w...

Jio fastest mobile network with 19.3 mbps download speed; Vodafone tops in upload: Trai

Reliance Jio continues to remain the fastest mobile network with an average download speed of 19.3 megabit per second mbps, while Vodafone recorded the highest speed in terms of upload in September, according to the latest data from telecom...

SIP inflows drop for 6th month in Sept; investors prefer to maintain liquidity

Investment in mutual funds through SIPs remained lacklustre with inflow dropping for the sixth-consecutive month to Rs 7,788 crore in September amid challenging economic environment. The trend is expected to&#160;reverse only slowly as inve...

JPMorgan beats profit estimates as trading booms

JPMorgan Chase Co comfortably beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday as trading revenue surged past its own expectations on the back of a rebound in global financial markets.Trading was a bright spot for the quarter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020