Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. He will be in home quarantine for the next two weeks as he is asymptomatic, sources at the DC's office said.

The Deputy Commissioner's wife and child also have tested positive and are in home quarantine. As a precautionary measure, Mangaluru city Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, has also gone into quarantine after the DC tested positive for the virus.