Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy toughens restrictions to try to curb COVID-19 surge

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday imposed new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, sports and school activities in an attempt to slow a recent surge in coronavirus infections. The government decree, published after days of draft versions and speculation by ministers over its probable measures, will take effect within 24 hours and be valid for 30 days.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:36 IST
Italy toughens restrictions to try to curb COVID-19 surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday imposed new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, sports and school activities in an attempt to slow a recent surge in coronavirus infections.

The government decree, published after days of draft versions and speculation by ministers over its probable measures, will take effect within 24 hours and be valid for 30 days. It bans parties in restaurants, clubs or in the open air and strongly recommends that people do not hold parties in their homes or host more than six guests at any time. Weddings and other ceremonies can be attended by no more than 30 people.

The decree firmly advises that face masks, which are already obligatory in public buildings and outdoors, should also be worn at home when non-family members are present. Restaurants and bars can remain open until midnight for table service but cannot serve people standing up, inside or outside the premises, after 9 p.m.

This is intended to stop the large evening gatherings outside bars which are partly blamed for a recent surge in infection numbers. Daily new coronavirus cases in Italy doubled last week, topping 5,000 on Friday for the first time since March and rising close to 6,000 on Saturday. They eased slightly in the last two days but normally rise in the second half of each week.

Deaths linked to COVID-19 are far fewer than the peaks above 900 per day around the end of March, but fatalities have been edging up in recent days, with 39 reported on Monday. Under the decree, amateur contact sports such as soccer are banned unless they are organised by officially recognised bodies which have signed up to COVID safety protocols set by national sports federations. In practice, this means most amateur teams can continue to play.

Schools will remain open but non-classroom activities are curtailed, with a ban on school trips and exchange visits.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Piaggio announces benefits of up to 10k on Vespa, Aprilia

Italian automaker Piaggio on Tuesday announced benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of Vespa and Aprilia range as part of the festive sales offer. The offer, which comes in the form of free insurance and online booking benefits as w...

Jio fastest mobile network with 19.3 mbps download speed; Vodafone tops in upload: Trai

Reliance Jio continues to remain the fastest mobile network with an average download speed of 19.3 megabit per second mbps, while Vodafone recorded the highest speed in terms of upload in September, according to the latest data from telecom...

SIP inflows drop for 6th month in Sept; investors prefer to maintain liquidity

Investment in mutual funds through SIPs remained lacklustre with inflow dropping for the sixth-consecutive month to Rs 7,788 crore in September amid challenging economic environment. The trend is expected to&#160;reverse only slowly as inve...

JPMorgan beats profit estimates as trading booms

JPMorgan Chase Co comfortably beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday as trading revenue surged past its own expectations on the back of a rebound in global financial markets.Trading was a bright spot for the quarter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020