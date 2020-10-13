Left Menu
Development News Edition

47 per cent of COVID-19 deaths registered among those aged below 60 years: Health Ministry

Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said about 70 per cent COVID-19 deaths have been of male patients while 30 per cent of fatalities from the infection has been reported in females. "About 53 per cent COVID-19 deaths registered among those aged 60 and above, 35 per cent in 45-60 years, 10 per cent in 26-44 years and 1 per cent each in the age-group 18-25 years and below 17 years," Bhushan said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:45 IST
47 per cent of COVID-19 deaths registered among those aged below 60 years: Health Ministry

About 47 per cent of COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among those aged below 60 years, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said about 70 per cent COVID-19 deaths have been of male patients while 30 per cent of fatalities from the infection has been reported in females.

"About 53 per cent COVID-19 deaths registered among those aged 60 and above, 35 per cent in 45-60 years, 10 per cent in 26-44 years and 1 per cent each in the age-group 18-25 years and below 17 years," Bhushan said. Providing data on case fatality rate among different age groups – with and without comorbidities, he said in the age group of 60 years and above, 24.6 per cent of deaths were of people with comorbidities while 4.8 per cent were of those without comorbidities.

In the age group of 45-60 years, 13.9 per cent of deaths were of patients with comorbidities while 1.5 per cent were of those without comorbidities, he said. In the age group of less than 45 years, people with comorbidities constituted 8.8 per cent of deaths while 0.2 per cent didn't have any comorbidities, he said.

The overall case fatality rate of people with comorbidities stood at 17.9 per cent and 1.2 per cent for those without comorbidities. Bhushan further said there has been decline in the cumulative, weekly and daily COVID-19 positivity rates which stand at 8.07 per cent, 6.24 per cent and 5.16 per cent respectively.

"Average daily COVID-19 positivity rate has declined from 8.50 per cent between September 9-September 15 to 6.24 per cent between October 7-October 13," he added. He further said there are 8,38,729 active cases in the country as on date and they have been below the nine lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day.

Presenting the data, Bhushan said there is "significant increase" in testing for COVID-19 and there is also continuous decline in positivity rate..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey wants conditions on Caucasus ceasefire, floats broader talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday calls for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh are reasonable but must include an Armenian withdrawal from Azeri lands, and he floated holding talks that would include Ankara.Speaking at ...

BJP names Chetan Chauhan's wife as candidate for assembly bypoll

The BJP on Tuesday named its candidates for nine assembly bypolls spread across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Nagaland, and its nominees include Sangeeta Chauhan whose husband Chetan Chauhan, an international cricketer and a minister in the ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. After frying chicken for over 100 years, Kansas restaurant is shut by pandemicMark Martins family restaurant weathered two world wars, the Dust Bowl, and the Great Depression, servi...

MSP will stay; 'arthiyas' in Punjab too will benefit from new farm laws: Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday reached out to scientists, professors and senior professionals from farm sector in Congress-ruled Punjab to clear misgivings about new farm laws, saying that the reforms will even benefit arthiya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020