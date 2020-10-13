Left Menu
Polish PM in quarantine after contact with COVID-19

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday he had gone into quarantine after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Morawiecki's announcement came as Poland reported 5,068 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, only the second time the tally has exceeded 5,000 in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday he had gone into quarantine after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Morawiecki's announcement came as Poland reported 5,068 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, only the second time the tally has exceeded 5,000 in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began. "I found out that on Friday I had contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of that and in accordance with sanitary procedures I am going into quarantine," Morawiecki said in a video posted on social media.

"I am in constant contact with my colleagues and the government is working normally." Government spokesman Piotr Muller wrote on Twitter that Morawiecki had come into contact with an officer of the state protection service, which provides security for the government.

It was unclear whether Morawiecki would participate in the European Union summit on Thursday and Friday. "The decision will be taken by the sanitary inspectorate and doctors following tests," Muller told Reuters.

He added that to his knowledge Morawiecki has not been tested for COVID-19 since he had the contact on Friday. Poland announced new restrictions on Saturday to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus after reporting record infections for a fifth successive day. The measures included setting aside special shopping hours for senior citizens and increasing funding to care homes.

The country of 38 million has reported a total of 135,278 COVID-19 infections and 3,101 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March.

