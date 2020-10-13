Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia reports record high daily coronavirus cases and deaths

Russia on Tuesday reported record high daily coronavirus cases and deaths, pushing total infections to 1,326,178, but authorities said they do not plan to impose lockdowns across the vast country. Anna Popova, head of the consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday Russia saw no need to impose restrictions on economic activity in response to the spike in cases.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:18 IST
Russia reports record high daily coronavirus cases and deaths

Russia on Tuesday reported record high daily coronavirus cases and deaths, pushing total infections to 1,326,178, but authorities said they do not plan to impose lockdowns across the vast country.

Anna Popova, head of the consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday Russia saw no need to impose restrictions on economic activity in response to the spike in cases. "Despite a growing number of cases, today in Russia we are not talking about blocking the economy, suspending some business activities, some sectors of the economy, because we see no reason to do this," Popova said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

Her comments come a day after the Kremlin said Russia could afford to be more flexible in its response to COVID-19 than earlier this year when it imposed a lockdown. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had more room for manoeuvre than earlier in the pandemic because of better treatment, more hospital beds, and a tried and tested system to tackle the virus.

Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said on Tuesday that nearly 90% of the hospital beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients were currently occupied, TASS news agency reported. He added, however, that 20% of the patients hospitalized had light symptoms and could be sent home. Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of a research institute at Rospotrebnadzor, said he expected the number of coronavirus infections to increase for about another 20 days, the RIA news agency reported.

Moscow, the capital, has been the hardest hit by COVID-19. The city of nearly 13 million, which recorded 4,618 new cases on Tuesday, has opened two temporary hospitals and ordered businesses to have at least 30% of staff working remotely. The official coronavirus taskforce said on Tuesday the country had recorded record-high increases of 13,868 cases and 244 deaths in the last 24 hours. Russia has recorded 22,966 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

With 1,326,178 cases overall, the country of about 145 million has the fourth highest number of infections in the world, behind the United States, India and Brazil.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St retreats after four-day winning streak as J&J vaccine worries weigh

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Tuesday after a four-day winning streak as a pause in Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine trials spurred concerns about a full economic rebound from the coronavirus-led downturn.Johnson Johnson raised its a...

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese soccer federation said on TuesdayThe federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptomsRonaldo was dropped from the countrys Nations League match against Swed...

SC extends time till Jan, 2021 to Goa mining firms to transport royalty paid iron ore

In a relief to mining firms, the Supreme Court on Tuesday extended time till January 31, 2021 to them to transport royalty paid iron ore, mined prior to March 15, 2018 in Goa on grounds such as imposition of lockdown to contain COVID-19 pan...

India expected to have COVID vaccine from more than one source by early next year: Health minister

India is expected to have a COVID-19 vaccine from more than one source by early next year and the government is formulating distribution strategies for the immunisation of people across the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020