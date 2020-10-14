Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus death tally rises to 84,420; Brazil registers 10,220 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Mainland China reports 20 new COVID-19 cases versus 13 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 13, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said 14 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. Six of the cases were local transmissions in Shandong province.

Mexico's coronavirus death tally rises to 84,420

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 4,295 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 475 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 825,340 cases and 84,420 deaths. The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Northern Ireland set for new restrictions as COVID-19 hits Belfast hospitals

Northern Ireland's devolved government is set to impose tougher COVID-19 restrictions, First Minister Arlene Foster said after a rapid spread of cases led to the cancellation of elective surgeries across Belfast on Tuesday. The British-run region has become one of Europe's biggest COVID-19 hotbeds in recent weeks. Its health minister described the situation as getting more grave by the hour last Friday and said further constraints were likely.

World Bank board approves $12 billion for COVID-19 vaccines, treatments in developing countries

The World Bank said its executive board approved on Tuesday $12 billion in new funding for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments for their citizens. The financing plan, part of $160 billion in total resources that the multilateral development lender has pledged to provide to developing countries through June 2021 to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic, was first reported by Reuters in late September.

Cue Health awarded $481 million to scale up production of COVID-19 test: HHS

The U.S. government has awarded diagnostic testing company Cue Health Inc $481 million to scale up the production of rapid COVID-19 molecular test, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday. The company will raise the domestic production of COVID-19 test kits to 100,000 per day by March 2021 under the deal and deliver 6 million tests and 30,000 instruments to the government to support its response to the pandemic, the health agency said.

Brazil registers 10,220 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Brazil registered 10,220 additional cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours and 309 deaths, the nation's health ministry said on Tuesday. The South American country has now registered 5,113,628 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 150,998 total deaths.

Exclusive: FDA faults quality control at Lilly plant making Trump-touted COVID drug

U.S. drug inspectors uncovered serious quality control problems at an Eli Lilly and Co pharmaceutical plant that is ramping up to manufacture one of two promising COVID-19 drugs touted by President Trump as "a cure" for the disease, according to government documents and three sources familiar with the matter. The Lilly antibody therapy, which is experimental and not yet approved by regulators as safe and effective, is similar to a drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals that was given to the president during his bout with COVID-19.

Coronavirus spikes in two Australian states; easing restrictions delayed

Several coronavirus clusters have emerged in Australia's two most populous states, officials said on Wednesday, prompting the biggest, New South Wales (NSW), to delay easing some restrictions. Australia is one of the most successful countries to combat the virus, recording 904 deaths and around 245 active cases according to official tallies.

Eli Lilly pauses trial of antibody-drug Trump touted as COVID-19 'cure' over safety concern

Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment similar to one taken by U.S. President Donald Trump has been paused because of a safety concern. Trump touted the Lilly drug, along with the antibody treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc that he received for his COVID-19, as tantamount to a cure in a video he posted last week.

Countries turn to rapid antigen tests to contain the second wave of COVID-19

Countries straining to contain the second wave of COVID-19 are turning to faster, cheaper but less accurate tests to avoid the delays and shortages that have plagued efforts to diagnose and trace those infected quickly. Germany, where infections jumped by 4,122 on Tuesday to 329,453 total, has secured 9 million so-called antigen tests per month that can deliver a result in minutes and cost about 5 euros ($5.90) each. That would, in theory, cover more than 10% of the population.