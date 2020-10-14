Left Menu
Northern Ireland is to impose the strictest COVID-19 restrictions seen in the United Kingdom since early summer, closing schools for two weeks and shuttering restaurants for four, First Minister Arlene Foster said on Wednesday.

N.Ireland to shut restaurants and suspend school in strictest UK lockdown

Northern Ireland is to impose the strictest COVID-19 restrictions seen in the United Kingdom since early summer, closing schools for two weeks and shuttering restaurants for four, First Minister Arlene Foster said on Wednesday. The British-ruled region has become one of Europe's biggest COVID-19 hotspots in recent weeks. Its health minister described the situation last Friday as becoming graver by the hour.

The health department reported a record amount of daily cases on Wednesday with 1,217 new infections bringing the number of cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days to 356. Four more deaths were also announced. "We do not take this step lightly ... the COVID transmission rates must be turned down or we will be in a very difficult place very soon indeed," Foster told the regional parliament.

"We are very determined that this will be a time-limited intervention. They will not continue beyond the four weeks." The closure will affect the entire hospitality sector, except takeaway and delivery services, and double the length of the October school break from one week to two.

Under the measures, retail will remain open, but "close contact services" such as hairdressers and beauticians will be closed. People will be advised to avoid unnecessary travel and work from home, while universities will be asked to teach remotely as far as possible.

The United Kingdom as a whole has been reporting record numbers of daily infections, and the highest number of deaths since early summer. Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a new tiered system of restrictions for England on Monday, with Liverpool and the surrounding Merseyside region in the highest level.

The government of the Irish Republic will consider later on Wednesday whether to respond to the new measures and impose additional restrictions close to the open Northern Ireland border where infection levels are also very high, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said. Ireland has had stricter restrictions in place since last week, with all indoor restaurant dining and non-essential travel banned but schools still open. Varadkar said more measures may be needed.

