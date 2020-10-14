Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium fears ICU beds may run out as COVID cases soar

Belgian hospitals could run out of intensive care unit (ICU) beds by the middle of next month if the new COVID-19 wave continues at its current rate, an official said on Wednesday. The nation of 11 million people has Europe's second highest infection rate per capita after the Czech Republic, with new case doubling every seven days and hitting a peak of 7,000 on Oct. 9, more than during the peak in March and April.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:37 IST
Belgium fears ICU beds may run out as COVID cases soar
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Belgian hospitals could run out of intensive care unit (ICU) beds by the middle of next month if the new COVID-19 wave continues at its current rate, an official said on Wednesday.

The nation of 11 million people has Europe's second highest infection rate per capita after the Czech Republic, with new case doubling every seven days and hitting a peak of 7,000 on Oct. 9, more than during the peak in March and April. The number of patients in ICUs is doubling every twelve days - to 281 as of Tuesday - and hospitals in Brussels have been ordered to reserve 50% of beds for coronavirus patients.

Health Ministry spokesman Yves Van Laethem told a news conference Belgium's maximum capacity of 2,000 ICU beds might be reached by mid-November if the increases continues. "This scenario must be absolutely avoided," he said.

"There is no need to panic. We are not in the same situation that we went through in March and April: we know the virus better and we know what needs to be done to control it - but we must do it." COVID-19 has claimed 10,244 lives in Belgium, one of the highest per capita fatality rates in the world.

Brussels, which houses European Union institutions and the headquarters for Western military alliance NATO, is seeing 20% of tests return positive. However, the increase of recorded cases has been less rapid in the capital than elsewhere, because of either stricter measures or because test centres are at full capacity.

The federal government will meet on Oct. 16 to decide on additional restrictive measures.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia report record figures of daily COVID-19 infections

Croatias health authorities reported 748 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, a daily record, with the capital Zagreb also registering a record of 211 new cases.The previous record of 542 new cases was reported a week ago. Since the pandem...

Wales to ban entry to people in COVID hotspots in rest of UK

Wales announced on Wednesday that it intended to ban people living in areas with high rates of COVID-19 infections in the rest of the United Kingdom from entering the country, in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease.Under plans being ...

Cabinet apprised of MoU for cooperation in groundwater management

The Union Cabinet was apprised of a memorandum of understanding MoU signed by the Central Ground Water Board CGWB to promote cooperation in surface and groundwater training, education and research to achieve water security for agricultural,...

Abject inaction of BJP-led government in Haryana prime cause for Delhi's pollution: AAP

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Wednesday claimed that the abject inaction of BJP-led government in neighbouring Haryana is a prime cause for Delhis increasing pollution. He further claimed that des...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020