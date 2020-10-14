Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson resists national lockdown but rules nothing out

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday resisted a short lockdown for all of England but said he ruled nothing out in the face of calls to shut the country down for two weeks as a "circuit breaker" in order to save lives.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:20 IST
UK PM Johnson resists national lockdown but rules nothing out
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday resisted a short lockdown for all of England but said he ruled nothing out in the face of calls to shut the country down for two weeks as a "circuit breaker" in order to save lives. With cases rapidly rising, the British government opted this week for a three-tier system of local measures. The Liverpool area in the northwest became the first part of the country in the highest category, requiring bars, gyms and other businesses to shut, perhaps for months.

Johnson said he would stick to this localised approach, responding to opposition leader Keir Starmer's demand for a temporary national lockdown. "The whole point is to seize this moment now to avoid the misery of another national lockdown," Johnson told parliament.

"We're going to do it - and I rule out nothing, of course, in combating the virus - but we are going to do it with the local, the regional, approach that can drive down and will drive down the virus if it is properly implemented." Britain reported 19,724 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a rise of 2,490 from the day before, and a daily death toll of 137, compared to Tuesday's 143.

In a sign of the increasingly divided response to the rise in COVID cases, the devolved government in Wales said on Wednesday it planned to ban people living in areas with high infection rates in the rest of the United Kingdom from entering the country. "We are preparing to take this action to prevent people who live in areas where there are higher COVID infection rates across the UK from travelling to Wales and bringing the virus with them," Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said.

Johnson's spokesman had earlier rejected the need for a ban because residents in the highest tier of the English lockdown system were already advised not to travel outside their area. The Welsh government said the ban, which it intends to bring into force on Friday at 1700 GMT, was needed because Johnson had not made the travel rules mandatory.

Northern Ireland, which like Wales and Scotland is outside Johnson's tier system, announced on Wednesday the toughest UK coronavirus measures since the pre-summer peak, shutting restaurants and suspending schools. The British government's critics say a short, sharp nationwide lockdown could be more effective than local measures, and would spread the economic burden more fairly.

Labour Party leader Starmer called on Tuesday for a 2-3 week lockdown, supported on Wednesday by a study from some of Johnson's scientific advisers, which found such a move could save thousands of lives. A snap poll by YouGov showed 68% would support a so-called 'circuit breaker' lockdown during an upcoming October school holiday, while 20% would oppose one.

"The optimal time for a break is always now," said the paper, co-authored by Graham Medley, a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, and Matt Keeling of the government's pandemic modelling subgroup. "There are no good epidemiological reasons to delay the break."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Kids may not be recommended for COVID-19 vaccination initially, U.S. CDC says

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccines may not be initially recommended for children, when they become available. Children, who rarely have severe COVID-19 symptoms, have not yet bee...

Daimler CEO committed to F1, seeks to slash costs

Mercedes owner Daimler is committed to Formula One but is working to slash costs and cut the environmental impact of motor racing, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius on Wednesday. We have as little reason to step out of Formula One as Bayern Mu...

Démare earns 4th stage win at Giro; Almeida stays in pink

Arnaud Dmare earned his fourth stage victory at this years Giro dItalia on Wednesday by winning the 11th leg in another mass sprint, and Joo Almeida held onto the overall leaders pink jersey. Dmare edged Peter Sagan and lvaro Hodeg at the e...

Tata Steel BSL posts Rs 341.71 cr net profit in Q2

Tata Steel BSL on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 341.71 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, helped by higher income. &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; The company had reported a loss of Rs 243.97 crore dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020