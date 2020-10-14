Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi records 3,324 new coronavirus cases, 44 deaths

The national capital's coronavirus infection tally rose to 3.17 lakh with authorities reporting 3,324 new cases on Wednesday, while 44 fatalities took the number of deaths to 5,898. A total of 3,036 cases were recorded on Tuesday. The city reported 44 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a health department bulletin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:22 IST
Delhi records 3,324 new coronavirus cases, 44 deaths

The national capital's coronavirus infection tally rose to 3.17 lakh with authorities reporting 3,324 new cases on Wednesday, while 44 fatalities took the number of deaths to 5,898. This is the second consecutive day that the city reported more than 3,000 new cases. A total of 3,036 cases were recorded on Tuesday.

The city reported 44 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a health department bulletin. The fatality count was 45 on Tuesday, 40 on Monday, 29 on Sunday and 48 on Saturday. Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,89,747 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

As many as 56,950 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, of which 12,596 were RTPCR tests and 44,354 rapid antigen tests. A total of 37,71,273 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far, which translates into 1.98 lakh tests per million population.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Kids may not be recommended for COVID-19 vaccination initially, U.S. CDC says

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccines may not be initially recommended for children, when they become available. Children, who rarely have severe COVID-19 symptoms, have not yet bee...

Daimler CEO committed to F1, seeks to slash costs

Mercedes owner Daimler is committed to Formula One but is working to slash costs and cut the environmental impact of motor racing, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius on Wednesday. We have as little reason to step out of Formula One as Bayern Mu...

Démare earns 4th stage win at Giro; Almeida stays in pink

Arnaud Dmare earned his fourth stage victory at this years Giro dItalia on Wednesday by winning the 11th leg in another mass sprint, and Joo Almeida held onto the overall leaders pink jersey. Dmare edged Peter Sagan and lvaro Hodeg at the e...

Tata Steel BSL posts Rs 341.71 cr net profit in Q2

Tata Steel BSL on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 341.71 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, helped by higher income. &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; The company had reported a loss of Rs 243.97 crore dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020