Maha: Cop donates plasma to COVID-19 patient

The police lauded the ASI's humanitarian gesture. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June appealed to patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma for the treatment of others. Medical experts have been using convalescent plasma therapy to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-10-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 10:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A COVID-19 patient urgently requiring plasma approached Thane police for help, following which a cop promptly responded to his request, the city police said. The police here in Maharashtra received a message on its WhatsApp group about a 65-year-old patient suffering from coronavirus infection urgently in need of B+ve plasma.

After reading the message, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Natrajeshwar Andhalkar, who was posted in the wireless section here, did not waste any time and rushed to the hospital and donated his plasma, the Thane city police tweeted on Wednesday. The police lauded the ASI's humanitarian gesture.

