COVID-19 warriors no less than soldiers at borders: Maha Guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday said work done by doctors, nurses, scientists and technicians during the COVID-19 pandemic was as important as the task performed by soldiers who fight the enemy on India's frontiers. According to an official statement, the Governor termed the health workers as "devdoots" (messengers of God) and alsocomplimented Health Minister Rajesh Tope for leading the states fight against COVID-19 from the front by remaining present on the field from day one of the crisis.

The Governor also applauded the work of Principal Secretary (Public Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas during the pandemic, the statement said. Koshyari made the remarks while speaking at a function organised at the at Raj Bhavan here to felicitate workers of the health department and municipal corporations for having done exceptional work during the coronavirus crisis.

Forty medical officers, nurses, laboratory scientific officers, technicians, ward boys, sanitation workers, ASHA workers, pharmacists, aarogya sevikas, X-ray technicians and scientists from the Pune-based National Institute of Virology were presented the COVID-19 Warrior certificates by him. Describing the warriors as Jeevan Datas for giving a new lease of life to people, Koshyari announced a prize of Rs 5,000 to each of the warriors felicitated on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tope appealed to the health workers to continue doing their work on a mission mode without taking respite as nobody can predict when the pandemic will end, the statement said. Cautioning that there has been a second wave of COVID-19 in European countries, Tope said the only way to keep the disease under control is observing self-discipline, maintaining social distancing and taking all necessary precautions.