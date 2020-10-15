Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 warriors no less than soldiers at borders: Maha Guv

Describing the warriors as Jeevan Datas for giving a new lease of life to people, Koshyari announced a prize of Rs 5,000 to each of the warriors felicitated on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Tope appealed to the health workers to continue doing their work on a mission mode without taking respite as nobody can predict when the pandemic will end, the statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 23:08 IST
COVID-19 warriors no less than soldiers at borders: Maha Guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday said work done by doctors, nurses, scientists and technicians during the COVID-19 pandemic was as important as the task performed by soldiers who fight the enemy on India's frontiers. According to an official statement, the Governor termed the health workers as "devdoots" (messengers of God) and alsocomplimented Health Minister Rajesh Tope for leading the states fight against COVID-19 from the front by remaining present on the field from day one of the crisis.

The Governor also applauded the work of Principal Secretary (Public Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas during the pandemic, the statement said. Koshyari made the remarks while speaking at a function organised at the at Raj Bhavan here to felicitate workers of the health department and municipal corporations for having done exceptional work during the coronavirus crisis.

Forty medical officers, nurses, laboratory scientific officers, technicians, ward boys, sanitation workers, ASHA workers, pharmacists, aarogya sevikas, X-ray technicians and scientists from the Pune-based National Institute of Virology were presented the COVID-19 Warrior certificates by him. Describing the warriors as Jeevan Datas for giving a new lease of life to people, Koshyari announced a prize of Rs 5,000 to each of the warriors felicitated on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tope appealed to the health workers to continue doing their work on a mission mode without taking respite as nobody can predict when the pandemic will end, the statement said. Cautioning that there has been a second wave of COVID-19 in European countries, Tope said the only way to keep the disease under control is observing self-discipline, maintaining social distancing and taking all necessary precautions.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Government offers Transport for London further £1bn bailout - Sky News

The British government is offering the Transport for London TfL a further 1 billion pounds bailout, Sky News reported on Thursday. The government is demanding the extension of Londons congestion charge zone and further fare hikes as part of...

10 lakh construction workers will soon be registered by Labour Welfare Board: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday took charge of the Labour department of Delhi government and set an ambitious target of registration of 10 lakh construction workers with the Labour Welfare Board in the coming months. He ass...

Motorcycling-Rossi tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Aragon MotoGP

Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekends Aragon MotoGP, the Yamaha rider said on Thursday. Italian Rossi, 41, has failed to finish in each of the last three races, crashing out o...

Shiva Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urges Javadekar to ensure transparency in TRP system

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday urged Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to take urgent steps to ensure transparency in the TRP system. Chaturvedi met Javadekar on a day when the Broadcast Audience Research...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020