Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 8 million as infections spike nationwide

(Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3k2EHvB) The United States reported 60,000 new infections on Wednesday, the highest since Aug. 14, with rising cases in every region, especially the Midwest. Health experts have long warned that colder temperatures driving people inside could promote the spread of the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 04:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 04:54 IST
U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 8 million as infections spike nationwide

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus crossed 8 million on Thursday, rising by 1 million in less than a month, as another surge in cases hits the nation at the onset of cooler weather.

Since the pandemic started, over 217,000 people have died in the United States. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3k2EHvB) The United States reported 60,000 new infections on Wednesday, the highest since Aug. 14, with rising cases in every region, especially the Midwest.

Health experts have long warned that colder temperatures driving people inside could promote the spread of the virus. They have not pinpointed the reason for the rise but point to fatigue with COVID-19 precautions and students returning to schools and colleges. According to a Reuters analysis, 25 states have so far set records for increases in new cases in October. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2SFLb7o)

All Midwest and Northeast states have reported more cases in the past four weeks than in the prior four weeks, with the number of new cases doubling in states like Wisconsin, South Dakota and New Hampshire. In the Midwest, daily new cases hit a record on Wednesday with over 22,000 new infections. The positive test rate tops 30% in South Dakota and 20% in Idaho and Wisconsin.

Ten states on Thursday reported record increases in new cases, including Wisconsin with 4,000 new cases. "Our numbers are high and they're growing rapidly," state Health Secretary-Designate Andrea Palm told a news conference. “We have now surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 patients who are in the hospital. In some regions of our state, our ICU beds are 90% or more full. Over the course of the past six weeks, our average daily deaths have more than tripled," Palm added.

California remains the state with the most total cases followed by Texas, Florida, New York and Georgia. Those five states account for over 40% of all reported COVID-19 cases in the nation. With both cases and positive test rates rising in recent weeks, New York City has closed businesses and schools in neighborhood hot spots despite protests from a small contingent of Orthodox Jews.

In addition to rising cases, hospitals in several states are straining to handle an influx of patients. In the Midwest, COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a record high for a tenth day in a row on Wednesday. Nationally, the United States reported nearly 37,000 hospitalizations, the highest since Aug. 28.

Wisconsin, which reported record hospitalization on Wednesday, has opened a field hospital outside of Milwaukee to handle COVID-19 patients.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

LG expands its free content streaming service to OLED and NanoCell TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 15, compared with 10 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Friday. All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commis...

Taiwan says Hong Kong warned off flight to Taiwan-controlled island

Hong Kong air traffic controllers on Thursday warned off a Taiwanese civilian flight flying to Taiwan-controlled islands in the South China Sea, forcing it to turn back, the islands government said.The incident, which comes at a time of ris...

Fashion brands accused of exploiting workers at risk of layoffs

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Oct 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Millions of garment workers could lose their jobs as global brands are demanding price cuts and delaying payments to suppliers who are desperate for orders to survive the new corona...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. gun sales soar amid pandemic, social unrest, election fearsAndreyah Garland, a 44-year-old single mother of three daughters, bought a shotgun in May for protection in the quain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020