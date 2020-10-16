Left Menu
Development News Edition

England seeing 27,900 new COVID cases per day - ONS survey

That implies that 1 in 160 people in England had the coronavirus that week, compared to 1 in 240 the previous week. The ONS looks to estimate infection numbers in the community beyond those who have been tested, giving an estimate of prevalence that is unaffected by testing capacity.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:05 IST
England seeing 27,900 new COVID cases per day - ONS survey

England saw an average of 27,900 new cases per day and infections are 50% higher on the previous week, a weekly survey showed on Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson bids to contain a resurgent pandemic with local restrictions.

The Office for National Statistics' weekly infection survey showed an estimated 336,500 people had COVID in the week to Oct 8, a 50% increase on the estimate of 224,400 infections in the previous week. That implies that 1 in 160 people in England had the coronavirus that week, compared to 1 in 240 the previous week.

The ONS looks to estimate infection numbers in the community beyond those who have been tested, giving an estimate of prevalence that is unaffected by testing capacity. It estimated that there were 27,900 new cases per day, well above the 7-day daily average of around 16,000 infections reported from test results, and up from the survey's estimate of 17,200 cases per day in the previous week.

The modelled daily estimate from University of Oxford showed 30,800 new cases as of Oct. 8. But the survey also suggested there had been a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus, after it reported a doubling in COVID cases last week.

Also Read: FACTBOX-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement on Brexit talks

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-County teams to vie for two trophies in 2021 after ECB rejig competition

County teams will compete for two first-class trophies in the 2021 season with the County Championship to resume with a group stage format followed by a five-day final for the Bob Willis Trophy, the countrys cricket board ECB announced on F...

BJP booth vice president died in police custody: BJP West Bengal unit

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP booth vice president Madan Ghodai allegedly died in police custody, claimed BJP West Bengal unit on Friday adding that he was beaten mercilessly in custody.Madan Ghodai, BJP booth vice president, died in police cu...

Delhi: Env minister asks officials to prepare report for implementing anti-air pollution campaign

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday directed concerned departments to prepare a ground report for the implementation of the Red light on, gaadi off campaign to curb vehicular pollution. Rai chaired a meeting with the additional c...

6 killed, 3 injured in bomb blast in Afghanistan's Ghor province

At least 6 people were killed and three other suffered injuries in a roadside bomb blast in Ferozkoh city of Ghor province, on Friday. At least six people were killed and three more were wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Ferozkoh city, Gh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020