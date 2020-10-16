FACTBOX-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement on Brexit talks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was now time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit as the European Union had refused to negotiate seriously and that unless Brussels changed course there would not be an agreement. Below are some of Johnson's words, speaking to reporters inside his Downing Street office:

"For whatever reason, it's clear from the summit that after 45 years of membership, they are not willing, unless there's some fundamental change of approach, to offer this country the same terms as Canada. "And so with high hearts and with complete confidence, we will prepare to embrace the alternative and we will prosper mightily as an independent free trading nation, controlling and setting our own laws."

"Unless there is a fundamental change of approach, we're going to go for the Australia solution. And we should do it with great confidence." "It's becoming clear the EU don't want to do the type of Canada deal that we originally asked for."

"If there's a fundamental change of approach , of course we always willing to listen but it didn't seem particularly encouraging from the summit in Brussels." "They want the continued ability to control our legislative freedom, our fisheries in a way that is completely unacceptable to (an) independent country."