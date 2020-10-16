549 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhand 's COVID-19 tally rose to 57,042 on Friday with 549 more people testing positive while 15 more infected patients died at different hospitals. Dehradun reported the highest number of 183 cases followed by Nainital (86), Chamoli (73), Pauri (41), Haridwar (28), Rudraprayag (26), Almora and Champawat (22 each), Tehri (20), Udham Singh Nagar and Uttarkashi (14 each), Pitgoragarh (11) and Bageshwar (9), a state health department bulletin said. Meanwhile, 15 more COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in the state taking the toll to 829, the bulletin said. A total of 50,155 infected people have recuperated, 366 have migrated out of the state and 5,692 are under treatment, it said.