Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian region bans parties for 'stupid' Halloween

Nov. 1 is a holiday in Italy to mark All Saints Days and U.S.-style Halloween parties the night before have only recently become popular here. Campania has seen a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases this month and De Luca, a centre-left politician, announced on Thursday he was closing schools in his region for two weeks.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:46 IST
Italian region bans parties for 'stupid' Halloween
Vincenzo De Luca, the forthright head of the southern Campania region centred on Naples, said via Facebook on Friday that a shutdown would begin at 10 p.m. on that night. Image Credit: ANI

An Italian regional government plans to impose a curfew on the night of Oct. 31 to prevent coronavirus spreading at parties for Halloween which he branded "a huge American stupidity". Vincenzo De Luca, the forthright head of the southern Campania region centred on Naples, said via Facebook on Friday that a shutdown would begin at 10 p.m. on that night.

"Halloween is this huge stupidity. A huge American stupidity which we have imported into our country," he posted. Nov. 1 is a holiday in Italy to mark All Saints Days and U.S.-style Halloween parties the night before have only recently become popular here.

Campania has seen a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases this month and De Luca, a centre-left politician, announced on Thursday he was closing schools in his region for two weeks. Famous in Italy for his colourful comments, De Luca threatened to send police with flamethrowers to break up student parties as the initial epidemic raged in March. He was re-elected to his post in September with almost 70% of the vote.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Trump blaze U.S. campaign trail as early vote surges with 18 days to go

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden planned to hit the campaign trail again on Friday with visits to three battleground states, after displaying their sharply contrasting styles in dueling televised town halls. T...

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for giving ticket to Brajesh Kumar Pandey in Bihar election

Bharatiya Janata Party BJPs Karnataka unit on Friday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying congratulations for the Oscar deserving performance for giving Bihar election ticket to Brajesh Kumar Pandey, who was charged with raping...

'Navaratri Brahmotsavam' begins at Tirumala sans devotees

Tirupati Andhra Pradesh, Oct 16 PTI Amid strictadherence to COVID-19 precautions, the annual NavaratriBrahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara shrine at nearby Tirumalabegan on FridayIn view of the coronavirus pandemic-induced situation,the Tiruma...

J-K Service Selection Board cautions aspirants against fake notice circulated on social media

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board SSB on Friday cautioned job aspirants against a fake notice being circulated on social media regarding admit cards for an examination to the posts of panchayat accounts assistant. The board said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020