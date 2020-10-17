Left Menu
112 new cases push Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 7,604

Dimapur district reported the highest number of new cases at 64, followed by Kohima (21) and Mokokchung (20), Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. As many as 91 more people have been cured of the disease, he said. Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 953, followed by Kohima (358) and Mokokchung (56). The state has tested 89,203 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added..

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 17-10-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 00:46 IST
112 new cases push Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 7,604

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,604 on Friday as 112 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Dimapur district reported the highest number of new cases at 64, followed by Kohima (21) and Mokokchung (20), Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

As many as 91 more people have been cured of the disease, he said. The state now has 1,466 active coronavirus cases, while 6,046 people have recovered from the disease, Additional Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing, said.

A total of 27 coronavirus patients have died, of which 17 have succumbed to the infection and five have died due to other ailments, while probe is underway to determine the cause of five other fatalities, he said. Altogether 65 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 79.51 percent, the official said. Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 953, followed by Kohima (358) and Mokokchung (56).

The state has tested 89,203 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added..

